First Alert Weather: Warm couple of days before cold returns

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm winds will carry temperatures into the 70s the next 2 days. 

Cold front arrives this weekend. Shower chances develop Friday with wind and rain likely Friday night into Saturday. 

Normal high is 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 52.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 73.

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 70.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 1:52 PM

