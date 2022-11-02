First Alert Weather: Warm couple of days before cold returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm winds will carry temperatures into the 70s the next 2 days.
Cold front arrives this weekend. Shower chances develop Friday with wind and rain likely Friday night into Saturday.
Normal high is 55 degrees.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 52.
THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 73.
FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 70.
