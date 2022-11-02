First Alert Weather: Warm couple of days before cold returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm winds will carry temperatures into the 70s the next 2 days.

CBS News Chicago

Cold front arrives this weekend. Shower chances develop Friday with wind and rain likely Friday night into Saturday.

CBS News Chicago

Normal high is 55 degrees.

CBS News Chicago

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 52.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 73.

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 70.

CBS News Chicago