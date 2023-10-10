Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Get the umbrellas ready

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: We'll get soaked
Chicago First Alert Weather: We'll get soaked 01:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain develops throughout the afternoon Wednesday and increases into the evening. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered showers linger on Thursday.

Our main concern is Friday. Heavy rain will create a washout with a flood threat and a late-day storm threat. 

Conditions stay wet and windy right through the weekend. Unseasonably chilly all weekend and into next week. 

The normal high is 65 degrees. 

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST. LOW 40.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 62.

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH AROUND 60.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 1:44 PM

