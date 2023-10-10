Chicago First Alert Weather: Get the umbrellas ready

Chicago First Alert Weather: We'll get soaked

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain develops throughout the afternoon Wednesday and increases into the evening.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered showers linger on Thursday.

Our main concern is Friday. Heavy rain will create a washout with a flood threat and a late-day storm threat.

Conditions stay wet and windy right through the weekend. Unseasonably chilly all weekend and into next week.

The normal high is 65 degrees.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST. LOW 40.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 62.

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH AROUND 60.

