Chicago First Alert Weather: Get the umbrellas ready
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain develops throughout the afternoon Wednesday and increases into the evening.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered showers linger on Thursday.
Our main concern is Friday. Heavy rain will create a washout with a flood threat and a late-day storm threat.
Conditions stay wet and windy right through the weekend. Unseasonably chilly all weekend and into next week.
The normal high is 65 degrees.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST. LOW 40.
WEDNESDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 62.
THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH AROUND 60.
