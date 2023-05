Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps take a tumble

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps take a tumble

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lake-enhanced cold front will create a sharp temperature drop late Tuesday, especially between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a cooler, northeast wind will be gusty into Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT: Cool breeze. Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76.

