Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds linger

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Rollercoaster temps this week
First Alert Weather: Rollercoaster temps this week 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the next weather system. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there are uncertainties with how far north the warm front will lift Wednesday, so we expect a huge spread in temperatures. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

A cool, northeast flow off the lake will keep areas near the shore cooler, especially north. However, south of the warm front, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s.

spc2.png
CBS

Keeping shower/storm chances through Thursday. 

spc3.png
CBS

Once the cold front passes on Friday we are left with a chilly weekend.

next-2-days-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 69. 

THURSDAY: Rain and thunder at times. High 72.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 1:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.