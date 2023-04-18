Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds linger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the next weather system.

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there are uncertainties with how far north the warm front will lift Wednesday, so we expect a huge spread in temperatures.

CBS

A cool, northeast flow off the lake will keep areas near the shore cooler, especially north. However, south of the warm front, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s.

CBS

Keeping shower/storm chances through Thursday.

CBS

Once the cold front passes on Friday we are left with a chilly weekend.

CBS

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 69.

THURSDAY: Rain and thunder at times. High 72.

CBS