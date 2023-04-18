Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds linger
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the next weather system.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there are uncertainties with how far north the warm front will lift Wednesday, so we expect a huge spread in temperatures.
A cool, northeast flow off the lake will keep areas near the shore cooler, especially north. However, south of the warm front, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s.
Keeping shower/storm chances through Thursday.
Once the cold front passes on Friday we are left with a chilly weekend.
TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 39.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 69.
THURSDAY: Rain and thunder at times. High 72.
