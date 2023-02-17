Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and chilly Friday evening with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a breezy southwest wind will increase temperatures overnight, as we go from low 20s at midnight to near 30 degrees by sunrise Saturday.

Breezy and milder on Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. High and mid-level clouds will increase starting around midday. A weak disturbance will pass over the area Saturday night allowing for a chance for sprinkles, light rain and flurries.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy, then expect to see increasing sunshine by the afternoon. A gusty southwest wind will boost highs to near 50 degrees.

A bit cooler Monday and Tuesday, then a chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, breezy and chilly. Low 20s this evening, then increasing temperatures overnight. Low 23°

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy and milder. High 42°

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Breezy and warmer. High 48°

