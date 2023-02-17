Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and cold

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Warmup ahead this weekend
First Alert Weather: Warmup ahead this weekend 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and chilly Friday evening with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.

what-we-are-tracking-with-highlight-interactivity.png
CBS
daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a breezy southwest wind will increase temperatures overnight, as we go from low 20s at midnight to near 30 degrees by sunrise Saturday.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

Breezy and milder on Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. High and mid-level clouds will increase starting around midday. A weak disturbance will pass over the area Saturday night allowing for a chance for sprinkles, light rain and flurries.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy, then expect to see increasing sunshine by the afternoon. A gusty southwest wind will boost highs to near 50 degrees.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

A bit cooler Monday and Tuesday, then a chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, breezy and chilly. Low 20s this evening, then increasing temperatures overnight. Low 23°

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy and milder. High 42°

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Breezy and warmer. High 48°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 1:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.