Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lots of sunshine and warmth this week with highs running nearly 20 degrees above average on Tuesday and more than 20 degrees above average by mid to late week.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Tuesday will start off mostly clear with temperatures in the low 50s, which is well above average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunshine and a breezy southwest wind will boost highs to the upper 70s on Wednesday, and near 80 degrees on Thursday. Friday will be warm as well in the upper 70s, but a weak lake breeze will keep lakeside locations in the low 70s.

Our next cold front arrives on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. Turning much cooler and windy behind the front for Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 51°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 75°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High 78°

