Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun for a few days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy frost may develop away from the lake Wednesday night as lows drop into the 30s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, we'll be off to a sunny start for Thursday with passing afternoon clouds.
More seasonable temperatures with highs in the 60s. Winds off the lake will keep the shoreline cooler. Still watching a rainy pattern for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy frost inland. Low 36.
THURSDAY: A Sunny start. Then partly cloudy. High 65. Cooler lakeside.
FRIDAY: Building clouds and a shower chance, especially south and for northwest Indiana. High 60
