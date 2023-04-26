Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun for a few days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy frost may develop away from the lake Wednesday night as lows drop into the 30s.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, we'll be off to a sunny start for Thursday with passing afternoon clouds.

More seasonable temperatures with highs in the 60s. Winds off the lake will keep the shoreline cooler. Still watching a rainy pattern for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy frost inland. Low 36.

THURSDAY: A Sunny start. Then partly cloudy. High 65. Cooler lakeside.

FRIDAY: Building clouds and a shower chance, especially south and for northwest Indiana. High 60

