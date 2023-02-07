Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be rather mild ahead of our next disturbance.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.
Downpours are possible with gusty winds.
As the system departs, snow showers may wrap into the colder side of the system, although the moisture source is on the way out.
Mild with many sunny hours for the upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 26.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High 44.
THURSDAY: Rain and wind. High 42.
