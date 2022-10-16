First Alert Weather: Quiet, cool day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet and cool Sunday ahead of us. Increasing clouds as a weak cold front come through - becoming breezy.

Monday brings much colder air and a slight chance for some precipitation. There is a slight chance of rain and it could have a few snowflakes mixed in. Blustery conditions. Cold, in the low 40s.

Tuesday has some sunshine and breezy conditions, temps in the mid-40s, and we're still stuck in the 40s on Wednesday.

Stats

Normal High- 63

Saturday's High- 53

Today- 55

Sunrise- 7:05am

Forecast

Today- Increasing clouds. High of 55.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, low of 31

Monday- Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cold. Slight chance for rain, perhaps mixing with snowflakes, in the mid-morning and evening hours. High of just 41.