First Alert Weather: Quiet, cool day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet and cool Sunday ahead of us. Increasing clouds as a weak cold front come through - becoming breezy.
Monday brings much colder air and a slight chance for some precipitation. There is a slight chance of rain and it could have a few snowflakes mixed in. Blustery conditions. Cold, in the low 40s.
Tuesday has some sunshine and breezy conditions, temps in the mid-40s, and we're still stuck in the 40s on Wednesday.
Stats
Normal High- 63
Saturday's High- 53
Today- 55
Sunrise- 7:05am
Forecast
Today- Increasing clouds. High of 55.
Tonight- Mostly cloudy, low of 31
Monday- Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cold. Slight chance for rain, perhaps mixing with snowflakes, in the mid-morning and evening hours. High of just 41.
