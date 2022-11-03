First Alert Weather: November warmth continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures pick up right where they left off. Headed back into the 70s underneath a sun-drenched sky.

CBS News Chicago

Clouds increase by nighttime, and it'll stay mild with lows in the 50s.

CBS News Chicago

Still warm on Friday but cloudy. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend as temperatures cool off into the 60s for highs.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: PLENTY OF SUN, BREEZY HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, MILD LOW: 60

TOMORROW: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS HIGH: 71

CBS News Chicago