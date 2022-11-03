Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: November warmth continues

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures pick up right where they left off. Headed back into the 70s underneath a sun-drenched sky. 

CBS News Chicago

Clouds increase by nighttime, and it'll stay mild with lows in the 50s. 

CBS News Chicago

Still warm on Friday but cloudy. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend as temperatures cool off into the 60s for highs.   

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: PLENTY OF SUN, BREEZY HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, MILD LOW: 60

TOMORROW: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS HIGH: 71

CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 4:05 AM

