First Alert Weather: November warmth continues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures pick up right where they left off. Headed back into the 70s underneath a sun-drenched sky.
Clouds increase by nighttime, and it'll stay mild with lows in the 50s.
Still warm on Friday but cloudy. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend as temperatures cool off into the 60s for highs.
TODAY: PLENTY OF SUN, BREEZY HIGH: 75
TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, MILD LOW: 60
TOMORROW: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS HIGH: 71
