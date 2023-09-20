Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A slow-moving system will meander across central and southern Illinois.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the system brings a heavy rain threat to Chicago from Thursday afternoon through the Friday morning rush.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible with this complex into Friday morning.

Fall begins Saturday at 1:50 AM.

A cool front passes this weekend bringing scattered showers Sunday and cool changes next week.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & MILD. LOW 64.

THURSDAY: RAIN INCREASES LATE AFTERNOON. HIGH 75.

THURSDAY NIGHT: RAIN LIKELY. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 65.

FRIDAY: MORNING RAIN LIKELY. DRYING OUT IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 78.

