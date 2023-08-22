Chicago First Alert Weather: Heat warning for Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Steamy heat builds across Chicago for the next two days.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Wednesday looks to be the hottest day, with heat index values up to 115 degrees.
That's the reason for the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Wednesday.
Since we sit on the northern edge of the massive heat dome, there are a few uncertainties with the forecast on Thursday. The official forecast keeps us within the heat dome, retaking highs into the upper 90s and heat index values up to 110 degrees.
Starting Wednesday evening through Thursday, we will have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in place.
We are tracking a cold front that will end the heat threat. A faster front arrival would mean a cooler day Thursday. A slower front would keep us in the extreme heat.
Cooler changes arrive on Friday and the weekend.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MUGGY & WARM. LOW 75.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. HIGH 98. HEAT INDEX 105-115.
THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. HIGH 99. HEAT INDEX 100-110.
