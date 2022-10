CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers tonight, then clearing for several days.

Cooler but blustery conditions are ahead through next week.

Tonight

Showers end around midnight. Then clearing. Low 35.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 54.

Breezy and cooler-than-average for most of the forecast. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

