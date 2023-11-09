Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and dry

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's no mention of rain for several days. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a dry air mass will park overhead. 

There will be passing clouds Thursday night and chilly. Lows are in the mid-30s in Chicago, but a light freeze is possible in the western suburbs. 

Sunny skies on Friday, with a few clouds in the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the upper 40s. We expect much of the same on Saturday with a high near 50 degrees.

Passing clouds for Sunday morning, then more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder in the low to mid-50s. This will kick off a warming trend that will take us to the upper 50s for the early next workweek, then the 60s by midweek. 

Unseasonably warm trend into next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 37.

FRIDAY: COOL SUNSHINE. HIGH 49.

VETERANS DAY: SUNNY. HIGH 49.

SUNDAY: EARLY CLOUDS. THEN MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 54.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 4:51 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

