Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and dry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's no mention of rain for several days.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a dry air mass will park overhead.
There will be passing clouds Thursday night and chilly. Lows are in the mid-30s in Chicago, but a light freeze is possible in the western suburbs.
Sunny skies on Friday, with a few clouds in the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the upper 40s. We expect much of the same on Saturday with a high near 50 degrees.
Passing clouds for Sunday morning, then more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder in the low to mid-50s. This will kick off a warming trend that will take us to the upper 50s for the early next workweek, then the 60s by midweek.
Unseasonably warm trend into next week.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 37.
FRIDAY: COOL SUNSHINE. HIGH 49.
VETERANS DAY: SUNNY. HIGH 49.
SUNDAY: EARLY CLOUDS. THEN MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 54.
