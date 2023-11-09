Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and dry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's no mention of rain for several days.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a dry air mass will park overhead.

There will be passing clouds Thursday night and chilly. Lows are in the mid-30s in Chicago, but a light freeze is possible in the western suburbs.

Sunny skies on Friday, with a few clouds in the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the upper 40s. We expect much of the same on Saturday with a high near 50 degrees.

Passing clouds for Sunday morning, then more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder in the low to mid-50s. This will kick off a warming trend that will take us to the upper 50s for the early next workweek, then the 60s by midweek.

Unseasonably warm trend into next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 37.

FRIDAY: COOL SUNSHINE. HIGH 49.

VETERANS DAY: SUNNY. HIGH 49.

SUNDAY: EARLY CLOUDS. THEN MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 54.

