Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and dry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure parked overhead, the Chicago area can enjoy clear skies and warming temperatures.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the only cooler spot is lakeside with a light flow off the 53 degree lake.
Next system arrives Thursday night and stalls over our region Friday through the weekend, keeping rain in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 48.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 78. Cooler by the north shore.
THURSDAY: A sunny start. Building afternoon clouds. Warm. High 81. Normal high is 68 degrees.
