Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and dry

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny Tuesday afternoon
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny Tuesday afternoon 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure parked overhead, the Chicago area can enjoy clear skies and warming temperatures.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the only cooler spot is lakeside with a light flow off the 53 degree lake.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
mk-surface-map.png
CBS

Next system arrives Thursday night and stalls over our region Friday through the weekend, keeping rain in the forecast.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 78. Cooler by the north shore. 

THURSDAY: A sunny start. Building afternoon clouds. Warm. High 81. Normal high is 68 degrees.

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 1:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.