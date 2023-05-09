Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and dry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure parked overhead, the Chicago area can enjoy clear skies and warming temperatures.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the only cooler spot is lakeside with a light flow off the 53 degree lake.

Next system arrives Thursday night and stalls over our region Friday through the weekend, keeping rain in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 78. Cooler by the north shore.

THURSDAY: A sunny start. Building afternoon clouds. Warm. High 81. Normal high is 68 degrees.

