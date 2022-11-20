Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Another day of cold before warmup

By Ed Curran

First Alert Weather: Warmup ahead
First Alert Weather: Warmup ahead 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will be mostly sunny and breezy. SW winds will bring our temps a little above the 27 we saw yesterday for a high in the low 30s. 

Winds 10-15, gusting to 25 will deliver below-zero wind chills by sunrise. Wind chills later today will run about 10 degrees colder than the actual temps  

Clouds tonight and not as cold. Monday starts out with clouds that gradually give way to mostly sunny conditions and a high in the low to mid-40s. Breezy.

Stats

Normal High- 46

Saturday- 27

Today- 31

Sunup- 6:48am

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 31. Wind chills as low as -3.

Tonight- Increasing clouds. Low of 27.

Monday-Becoming mostly sunny and much warmer with a seasonable high of 43.

Thanksgiving - Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle. High near 50!

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 6:05 AM

