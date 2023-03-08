Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds, followed by rain and snow

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm before the storm
Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm before the storm 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather will be cloudy and quiet Wednesday night.

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS
next-24-to-48-hours-graph.png
CBS

 According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be dry start for the morning rush tomorrow. As low pressure creeps closer during the day, a cold rain will develop in the afternoon and mix with snow at times. Slow for the Thursday PM rush. 

mkay-fronts-blend.png
CBS

Best chance for slushy snow accumulation will be near the Wisconsin line during the overnight hours with two to four inches possible in Lake and McHenry counties.

Snow lingers very early Friday morning and then tapers off as the storm departs.

fri.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers develop in the afternoon. High 38.

FRIDAY: Morning snow showers. High 35.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.