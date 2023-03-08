Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds, followed by rain and snow

Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm before the storm

Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm before the storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather will be cloudy and quiet Wednesday night.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be dry start for the morning rush tomorrow. As low pressure creeps closer during the day, a cold rain will develop in the afternoon and mix with snow at times. Slow for the Thursday PM rush.

Best chance for slushy snow accumulation will be near the Wisconsin line during the overnight hours with two to four inches possible in Lake and McHenry counties.

Snow lingers very early Friday morning and then tapers off as the storm departs.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers develop in the afternoon. High 38.

FRIDAY: Morning snow showers. High 35.

