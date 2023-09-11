Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A little cooler

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain continues through the evening hours, with the system finally moving away early Tuesday morning. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some lakeside drizzle is possible Tuesday with cooler than average temperatures.

We are running about 10 degrees below average. High waves will create hazardous boating and swimming conditions on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. LOW 57.

TUESDAY: LAKESIDE DRIZZLE. MIXED SKIES. HIGH 68.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. A STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. HIGH 67.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 2:52 PM

