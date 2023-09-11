Chicago First Alert Weather: A little cooler

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain Monday into Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain continues through the evening hours, with the system finally moving away early Tuesday morning.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some lakeside drizzle is possible Tuesday with cooler than average temperatures.

We are running about 10 degrees below average. High waves will create hazardous boating and swimming conditions on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. LOW 57.

TUESDAY: LAKESIDE DRIZZLE. MIXED SKIES. HIGH 68.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. A STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. HIGH 67.

