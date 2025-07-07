Woman describes horror of fireworks accident that blew off someone's fingers in Chicago's Humboldt Park

The July 4th holiday weekend is behind us now, but for some in Chicago, there will be long-lasting repercussions in the wake of fireworks accidents across the city.

In the Humboldt Park neighborhood, one woman said she rushed to help an unlikely victim.

One might expect a fireworks injury to happen in the middle of someone's after-dark display. But it was actually some early-morning park walkers who found themselves in the middle of a disaster — and they worry it could have been worse.

Hours after the last overnight rockets were fired by July 4th revelers, it had been a quiet Saturday morning in Humboldt Park — until it wasn't. Dangerous fireworks began popping off.

"You heard the smaller ones, you heard the snake-like one — and then as I was standing over there about two minutes later, you just heard the big boom," said a woman who asked not to be identified.

The woman snapped photos of piles of used fireworks — the remnants waiting to be picked up by park staff.

She said some of the park employees were setting off undetonated fireworks as they cleaned, until the celebration turned to chaos.

"It went off and at first, I heard a girl screaming," said the woman, "and I thought she was maybe screaming because she was so surprised, or it was so loud. But then I realized it was a scream of pain."

The woman rushed in to help. Using recent trauma training, she tried to stop the bleeding.

But she said one of the victim's fingers was mangled, and two others were gone. The group of young park employees was frozen.

"One of them was just completely in shock — he's holding his head. Another was just saying: 'Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!'" the woman said. "And [the girl] was just saying: 'My hand! My hand!'"

The Chicago Park District confirmed the people involved with the incident were its employees, and added that fireworks are prohibited in the public parks.

The incident in Humboldt Park was not the only fireworks incident that drew first responders over the July 4th weekend.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication broke down the number of 911 calls for fireworks:

Friday, July 4: 1,370

Saturday, July 5: 831

Sunday, July 6: 327

Meanwhile, the eyewitness to the Humboldt Park incident said she was never a fan of fireworks before, but she never expected something like what she witnessed.

"You can either respond, or you can, you know, put your head in the sand," she said, "and I prefer to respond and help as I can."

The eyewitness said she had another big concern as she walked away from the Saturday explosion — there is a soccer camp for kids that meets in that area, with tons of kids visiting the park.

She said it could have been even worse if someone younger had found it.