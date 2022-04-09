Firefighters respond to rollover crash in Merrionette Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were responding Saturday afternoon to a rollover crash in Merrionette Park.
Officials responded to the incident near 119th and Kedzie shortly before 3 p.m.
Photos posted by the Merrionnette Park Fire Department showed a black BMW sedan on its roof. Airbags appeared to have deployed in the crash.
Fire officials said the incident required a three ambulance response.
This is a developing story.
