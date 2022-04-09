Firefighters respond to rollover crash in Merrionette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were responding Saturday afternoon to a rollover crash in Merrionette Park.

Officials responded to the incident near 119th and Kedzie shortly before 3 p.m.

Photos posted by the Merrionnette Park Fire Department showed a black BMW sedan on its roof. Airbags appeared to have deployed in the crash.

The Merrionette Fire Department responded for a roll over accident at 119th and Kedzie this afternoon. This was a three ambulance response. Posted by Merrionette Park Fire Department on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Fire officials said the incident required a three ambulance response.

This is a developing story.