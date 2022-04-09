Watch CBS News

Firefighters respond to rollover crash in Merrionette Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were responding Saturday afternoon to a rollover crash in Merrionette Park.

Officials responded to the incident near 119th and Kedzie shortly before 3 p.m.

Photos posted by the Merrionnette Park Fire Department showed a black BMW sedan on its roof. Airbags appeared to have deployed in the crash.

The Merrionette Fire Department responded for a roll over accident at 119th and Kedzie this afternoon. This was a three ambulance response.

Posted by Merrionette Park Fire Department on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Fire officials said the incident required a three ambulance response. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on April 9, 2022 / 3:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.