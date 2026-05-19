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Firefighters quickly extinguish 3 fires over 24 hours in Cicero, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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Three unrelated house fires broke out in the west Chicago suburb of Cicero within a period of 24 hours Monday and Tuesday.

The fires were contained with quick responses each time, and only minor injuries were reported, according to the Cicero Fire Department.

The first fire broke out at 11:30 a.m. Monday, when storms were passing through the area. A fire broke out in a three-story brick apartment building in the 2700 block of South 59th Court, the fire department said.

The fire did not affect the inside of the building, but did damage the roof, the fire department said. The fire was extinguished on the roof, and damage was minimized.

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Cicero Fire Department

The fire was caused by a lightning strike, the fire department said.

A little over 12 hours later around 11:45 p.m. Monday, the bathroom was on fire at a house in the 1400 block of South 59th Avenue, the fire department said. Firefighters put out the fire, which was contained to one room, though the house sustained heavy smoke damage, the department said.

One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation from the 59th Avenue fire. The cause was undetermined Tuesday.

At 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to another house in the 2400 block of South 58th Avenue, where the attic was on fire. Firefighters contained the fire to the attic and vented the roof.

Two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation from the 58th Avenue fire, which was caused by electrical problems, the fire department said.

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Cicero Fire Department
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Cicero Fire Department

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