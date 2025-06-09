Firefighters take to roof to battle apartment building fire on Chicago's North Side

Fire breaks out in apartment building in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood

Fire breaks out in apartment building in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood

A fire broke out in a large apartment building in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the topmost two stories and back porches of the three-story apartment building at 2104 W. Arthur Ave., at the intersection with Hoyne Avenue and just south of Warren Park.

Firefighters cut ventilation holes into the roof as smoke filled the void space above the top-floor ceiling and below the roof, also called the cockloft.

Firefighters were chasing the stubborn fire back and forth, trying to get to whatever was seeding the leftover flames. They were using pike poles, axes, hatchets, and saws to open up the roof.

There were no reports of injuries in the fire. It was not immediately learned whether the fire started in an apartment, the hallway, or elsewhere.

It was too early to determine a cause late Monday afternoon.