Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm fire in South Shore

A firefighter was injured battling a two-alarm fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 7558 S Kingston Avenue before 8 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was extinguished around 9 a.m. CFD said the building department was contacted to inspect the fire damage.

A firefighter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a minor injury. It is not clear how the firefighter was injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.