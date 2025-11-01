Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm fire in South Shore

Elyssa Kaufman
A firefighter was injured battling a two-alarm fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. 

Firefighters responded to the fire at 7558 S Kingston Avenue before 8 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was extinguished around 9 a.m. CFD said the building department was contacted to inspect the fire damage. 

A firefighter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a minor injury. It is not clear how the firefighter was injured. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

