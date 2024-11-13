Fallen firefighter Drew Price's badge added to memorial wall at Chicago fire academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One year after Chicago firefighter Drew Price died in the line of duty, the Chicago Fire Department honored him by adding his badge to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.

"As a tribute to a man who gave everything to serve and protect the community, the badge is a symbol of his commitment, his bravery, and unwavering dedication. As you can see, this takes a lot out of all of us. We hurt with you, Price family. We hurt with you," Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

The Fire Department also will dedicate a brick in Price's honor at Chicago Firefighter and Paramedic Memorial Park near McCormick Place, and unveil a memorial garden in his honor at the fire station where he worked in Lincoln Park.

Price was 39 when he died on Nov. 13, 2023, after falling through a roof while fighting a fire in Lincoln Park.

He'd been with the Chicago Fire Department for 14 years.

The tribute to Price at the fire academy came three months after fallen Lt. Kevin Ward's badge also was added to the memorial wall. Ward died on Aug. 29, 2023, weeks after being injured fighting a house fire on the Northwest Side.

Chicago firefighter Andrew Price's badge was placed on the memorial wall at the Chicago Fire Academy in November 2024, one year after he died while fighting a fire in Lincoln Park. CBS