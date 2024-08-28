Fallen CFD Lt. Kevin Ward's badge added to memorial wall at Chicago fire academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department on Wednesday honored a fallen firefighter by adding his badge to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.

Chicago Fire Department Lt. Kevin Ward died on Aug. 29, 2023, weeks after being injured fighting a house fire on the Northwest Side.

"If Kevin would be here, he would grab you by the shoulders and say 'Go for it, because no one is guaranteed tomorrow. Therefore, enjoy today,'" said Chicago Fire Department chaplain Rabbi Moshe Wolf.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt and Mayor Brandon Johnson escorted Ward's family to the wall where his badge was unveiled.

"The badge we retired today is more than a number. It symbolizes a life dedicated to the call of duty, a life given in sacrifice and service to others," Nance-Holt said.

The commissioner told his family they will always be a part of the Chicago firefighter family.