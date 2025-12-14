Firefighter, civilian injured in apartment fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A firefighter and another person were injured in an apartment fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The firefighter appeared to be standing and alert before being taken to the hospital. The Chicago Fire Department said he was hit by debris.

The fire broke out just before midnight Saturday night at 1136 N. Lawndale Ave. Flames were seen brewing inside the building as firefighters worked to get people out of neighboring homes.

At one point, fire crews were seen putting one of their members on a stretcher, and he was taken away in an ambulance. Before that, he appeared to be standing and alert.

The Chicago Fire Department posted to X, reporting that one CFD member was hit by debris and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — initially in fair-to-serious condition.

One civilian was taken to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in good condition.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm and an EMS Plan 1 for the fire.

A 2-11 alarm sends at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance, and the Command Van to the scene, with around 100 firefighters responding.

An EMS Plan 1 automatically sends five ambulances.

Freezing conditions were a problem in fighting the blaze. At one point, ice was seen building on the Fire Department's equipment.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Sunday morning.