Fire breaks out in vestibule of church on Chicago's Southwest Side

A fire broke out Wednesday morning in the vestibule of a church in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

At 7:18 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called for a fire at St. Rita of Cascia Church, at 6243 S. Fairfield Ave.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the front of the church.

It appeared that a blower motor caught fire, and a maintenance person quickly put it out.

No one was hurt.

The church has not said if the fire will affect services.