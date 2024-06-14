Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire truck, 3 other vehicles involved in crash in northwest Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington, Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Four vehicles, including a fire truck, were involved in a crash Friday afternoon in West Dundee.

A total of four people were taken to area hospitals—two to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, and two to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Elgin.

Their conditions were also 

No firefighters were injured.

The truck was running from a call at the time of the accident, according to the West Dundee fire chief.

Further details were not immediately available.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 4:09 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.