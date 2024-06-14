Fire truck, 3 other vehicles involved in crash in northwest Chicago suburbs

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Four vehicles, including a fire truck, were involved in a crash Friday afternoon in West Dundee.

A total of four people were taken to area hospitals—two to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, and two to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Elgin.

No firefighters were injured.

The truck was running from a call at the time of the accident, according to the West Dundee fire chief.

Further details were not immediately available.