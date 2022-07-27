Fire seriously damages large house in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire severely damaged a house in Glenview Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the large, upscale house at 1701 Annapolis Dr., just north of Lake Avenue and west of Lehigh Avenue. It is part of The Glen, a subdivision of upscale homes on the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station.

The lightweight construction of the house allowed for the fire to spread quickly, and did not allow for much time to firefighters to battle the blaze from inside. Thus, fire crews were spraying two hose streams from above on the roof.

Flames burned through the roof, and the house sustained extensive fire and water damage.

No injuries were reported of late Wednesday afternoon.