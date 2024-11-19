Watch CBS News
Fire sends flames through roof of Joffrey Tower in Chicago's Loop

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out on the top floor and the roof of the Joffrey Tower in downtown Chicago Tuesday evening.

In video from Citizen app, flames were seen raging on the roof of the high-rise building, at 8 E. Randolph St.

joffrey-tower-fire.png
Citizen App

Numerous fire crews rushed to the scene and lined State Street alongside the high-rise.

The response was struck out after about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported. Dispatch reports indicated that the blaze was a boiler fire that started in the utility room.

The Joffrey Tower is located across Benton Place—a named alley—from the Chicago Theatre. It houses a two-story Walgreens store on the ground floor, the headquarters of the Joffrey Ballet, and 23 stories of residences.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

