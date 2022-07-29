Fire rips through house in Calumet Park

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a house in Calumet Park.

The fire broke out in a one-and-a-half-story wood frame house in the 1536 W. Vermont St. in the south suburb.

Lots of heavy smoke was visible at the scene.

Fire crews from other municipalities, including Merrionette Park and Chicago, came to the scene. The Chicago Fire Department brought a squad snorkel to battle the blaze.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported it appeared that the fire might have started in the basement, as fire crews were going in full defensive mode and fighting the blaze from outside rather than inside.

The house is of a balloon frame construction, and thus, a fire in the basement will come up through the wall studs and out through the roof.

Information on any possible injuries and further details were not immediately available.