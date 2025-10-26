Fire rips through abandoned house in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood
Fire crews worked to douse flames overnight Saturday into Sunday at an abandoned house in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.
Smoke was seen pouring from the partially collapsed house on Shields Avenue near 54th Place.
Firefighters were seen hosing down smoking rubble and a charred window and roof of a nearby building.
It was not clear Sunday morning whether the fire caused the partial collapse.
Chicago police said there were no injuries or displacements.