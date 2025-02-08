Watch CBS News
Fire results in over $700K in damages at suburban Chicago home, officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Firefighters were seen battling a blaze in Naperville early Saturday morning.

The Naperville Fire Department said the house near Nanak Court and Barkdoll Road was fully engulfed just after 4:30 a.m. 

Fire officials said they were able to get the flames under control just before 5:30 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but officials said the home was vacant and undergoing renovations.

The fire caused over $700,000 in damages. 

