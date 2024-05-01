Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rages in shuttered hotel in Waukegan, Illinois

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a shuttered hotel in Waukegan early Wednesday evening.

Firefighters battled the stubborn blaze near the rear of the former Ramada Inn at 200 N. Green Bay Rd.

waukegan-hotel-fire.jpg
Kris Habermehl/CBS 2

Firefighters worked from the parking lot, so no streets were blocked.

waukegan-hotel-fire.jpg
Kris Habermehl/CBS 2

No injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire were unknown Wednesday night.

The hotel has been closed since 2018. In October, two people were found shot and killed inside the abandoned hotel.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 8:42 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.