Fire rages in shuttered hotel in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a shuttered hotel in Waukegan early Wednesday evening.

Firefighters battled the stubborn blaze near the rear of the former Ramada Inn at 200 N. Green Bay Rd.

Kris Habermehl/CBS 2

Firefighters worked from the parking lot, so no streets were blocked.

Kris Habermehl/CBS 2

No injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire were unknown Wednesday night.

The hotel has been closed since 2018. In October, two people were found shot and killed inside the abandoned hotel.