Two found shot to death in vacant hotel in Chicago's northern suburbs

Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are trying to solve the killings of two people found shot to death at a vacant hotel in north suburban Waukegan.

Police officers rushed to the former Ramada Inn on Green Bay Road around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, and found two people dead inside one of the rooms.

Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 30-year-old Jamir Johnson, of Gurnee; and 59-year-old David Miller, of Lindenhurst.

Waukegan police were investigating.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 2:44 PM CDT

