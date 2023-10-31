Two found shot to death in vacant hotel in Chicago's northern suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are trying to solve the killings of two people found shot to death at a vacant hotel in north suburban Waukegan.

Police officers rushed to the former Ramada Inn on Green Bay Road around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, and found two people dead inside one of the rooms.

Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 30-year-old Jamir Johnson, of Gurnee; and 59-year-old David Miller, of Lindenhurst.

Waukegan police were investigating.