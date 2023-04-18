Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rages at pallet yard in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Monday evening in pallet yard in Little Village.

The fire broke out in a pallet yard at 25th and Rockwell streets, and a 2-11 alarm was later called, the Fire Department said.

Numerous wooden pallets were on fire.

The wind Monday night made fighting the fire more difficult.

A total of 10 hose lines were streaming onto the fire, which was contained to the pallet yard, the Fire Department said.

The yard had a high density of pallets – as well as raw wood for the manufacture of pallets, the CFD said.

The fire was under control by just after 8:30 p.m., but fire crews remained on the scene to ensure no flames or hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 7:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.