Fire rages at pallet yard in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Monday evening in pallet yard in Little Village.
The fire broke out in a pallet yard at 25th and Rockwell streets, and a 2-11 alarm was later called, the Fire Department said.
Numerous wooden pallets were on fire.
The wind Monday night made fighting the fire more difficult.
A total of 10 hose lines were streaming onto the fire, which was contained to the pallet yard, the Fire Department said.
The yard had a high density of pallets – as well as raw wood for the manufacture of pallets, the CFD said.
The fire was under control by just after 8:30 p.m., but fire crews remained on the scene to ensure no flames or hot spots remained.
No injuries were reported.
