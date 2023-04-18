Fire rages at pallet yard in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Monday evening in pallet yard in Little Village.

The fire broke out in a pallet yard at 25th and Rockwell streets, and a 2-11 alarm was later called, the Fire Department said.

Numerous wooden pallets were on fire.

The wind Monday night made fighting the fire more difficult.

A total of 10 hose lines were streaming onto the fire, which was contained to the pallet yard, the Fire Department said.

The yard had a high density of pallets – as well as raw wood for the manufacture of pallets, the CFD said.

The fire was under control by just after 8:30 p.m., but fire crews remained on the scene to ensure no flames or hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported.