Fire breaks out at Puerto Rican Cultural Center on West Side

A fire broke out at the Puerto Rican Cultural Center and another business in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said firefighters responded to the fire at the commercial building in the 2500 block of West Division Street around 1:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed heavy smoke billowing from the buildings.

The fire also spread to La Casa del Domino next door to the cultural center. The extent of the damage was not immediately released.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cuase of the fire.