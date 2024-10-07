Fire spreads to multiple houses in Whiting, Indiana

Fire damages at least 3 homes in Whiting, Indiana

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- A large fire broke out in Whiting, Indiana Monday afternoon, and spread to several homes.

The fire was raging with towering flames and smoke in the 1800 block of Oliver Street in Whiting. At least three homes were damaged in the fire.

A large emergency response was seen. It was not immediately learned how the fire started.

The west side of Oliver Street where the fire broke out is lined with stately Victorian frame houses. The area was historically known as Millionaires' Row, as many of the houses were built for Standard Oil executives, according to the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society.

The School City of Whiting campus—composed of Nathan Hale Elementary School, Whiting Middle School, and Whiting High School—is located across the street.