Fire damages dry cleaning business in Skokie, Illinois

A long-time dry cleaning business was badly damaged by a fire in Skokie overnight.

Around 1:20 a.m., smoke was pouring from the broken-out windows at "Kenney Kleener" in the 3300 block of Dempster Street. The Skokie fire chief said there is substantial damage inside the building.

The owner of the 23-year-old business told CBS News Chicago he is concerned about his employees and customers.

"My customers tomorrow morning are going to come in here and expect to drop off or pick up their clothes," owner Ken Davis said. "We got to get to work; I don't know what to get to work on, though."

Fire officials confirmed no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.