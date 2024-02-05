Fire breaks out in industrial building in Chicago's western suburbs

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Monday afternoon in an industrial building in west suburban Carol Stream.

By 4 p.m., the fire was already out – but fire crews remained on the roof at FIC America Corp., at 485 Lies Rd. off Schmale Road.

The fire got into the roof membrane and the vent ducts. Numerous mutual aid companies from other municipalities were called in to help fight the fire.

All staff were outside the building while firefighters battled the blaze – including drivers making deliveries and picking things up.

The building was filled with smoke, and a ventilation fan was expected to be needed.

An overheated piece of machinery may have been to blame for the fire. No injuries were reported.

FIC America manufactures stamped and welded products, primarily for the auto industry. It was founded in the U.S. in 1994 by Futaba Industrial Company Ltd. of Japan.