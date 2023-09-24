Fire breaks out in Chicago industrial building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in an industrial building in Humboldt Park.

The Fire Department was called to the building at 3220 W. Grand Ave. at 1:20 p.m. The CFD said the blaze was contained to a small penthouse on top of the building.

The Rubschlager Baking Corporation is located at the address.

The fire was out by just after 2 p.m.