Watch CBS News
Local News

Sterling to send fire engine, medical supplies to Ukraine

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Sterling to send fire engine, medical supplies to Ukraine
Sterling to send fire engine, medical supplies to Ukraine 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, we got a look at a fire engine that's being sent overseas to help Ukraine.

The fire engine came from Sterling, Illinois and will join four other engines and 10 ambulances that will be sent over to Ukraine in mid-April.

That marks the eighth shipment in the past year.

The warehouse in Schiller Park, which is holding the fire engine now, also contains medical supplies that will be included in the shipment.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.