Sterling to send fire engine, medical supplies to Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, we got a look at a fire engine that's being sent overseas to help Ukraine.

The fire engine came from Sterling, Illinois and will join four other engines and 10 ambulances that will be sent over to Ukraine in mid-April.

That marks the eighth shipment in the past year.

The warehouse in Schiller Park, which is holding the fire engine now, also contains medical supplies that will be included in the shipment.