Firefighter injured battling house fire on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire ripped through a home in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department said six people were displaced by the fire, near 73rd and Champlain. 

One firefighter was taken to the hospital. The firefighter's condition is unknown at this time. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on October 20, 2023 / 5:37 AM

