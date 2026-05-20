Fire destroys houses in South Chicago community

One house burned to the ground, another was also destroyed, and a third was damaged in a fire in the South Chicago community on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday.

The fire started at a wood-frame worker's cottage at 7935 S. Coles Ave., and the prevailing wind blew it into two neighboring houses of the same architectural style.

The one-and-a-half-story house collapsed, and only a charred husk of a frame remained as firefighters hosed it down Wednesday morning. The upper level of the neighboring house was also completely destroyed.

A third house was also damaged, as seen from CBS Skywatch.

There were reports of one person hurt in the fire, but the Chicago Fire Department later said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.