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Fire destroys house in Antioch, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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A fire destroyed a house in Antioch, Illinois, near the Wisconsin state line this weekend.

At 2:29 p.m. Saturday, the Antioch Fire Department was called for a house fire in the 41000 block of Lincoln Avenue, near Route 173.

Due to the extent of the fire and the need for water, the fire department called a mutual aid box alarm to send in help from other Illinois and Wisconsin fire departments.

A man was seen outside the house embracing a dog. It was not clear whether the dog had to be rescued from the fire.

Crews worked to put out the fire over the course of two hours, but the house was a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remained under investigation Sunday morning.

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