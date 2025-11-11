Fire destroys garage, spreads to house in Oak Brook, Illinois

A fire broke out in a three-car garage and spread to the adjacent house in the west Chicago suburb of Oak Brook early Tuesday.

The Oak Brook Fire Department said at 2:20 a.m., firefighters were called for a blaze in the 500 block of Abbeywood Court. They found a heavy volume of fire in the attached garage, the roof of which had partially collapsed.

The fire spread to the attic of the single-story ranch house. Three residents were alerted by an alarm system, and called 911.

The residents escaped safely, the fire department said.

Meanwhile, fire crews went inside the house to put out the fire. The found heavy soke throughout the house and the fire ranging in the attic, the fire department said.

Two aerial streams and multiple hand hose lines brought the fire under control about two hours and 20 minutes after the initial crew arrived, the fire department said.

The house sustained significant fire, water, and structural damage and is now uninhabitable.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday.