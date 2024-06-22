Fire damages vintage residential building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hot weather made it uncomfortable early Saturday for firefighters battling an apartment fire in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. in a vintage residential building at 2700 W. Adams St., on the southwest corner of Adams Street and Washtenaw Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor unit.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.