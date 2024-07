A fire damaged a church and knocked out power to about 130,000 ComEd customers in Downers Grove.

A fire damaged the roof of Good Shepherd Church in Downers Grove. CBS

ComEd officials said a car hit a pole with a transformer on top, causing a fire around 6:15 a.m.

The fire damaged the roof of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on 63rd Street.

As of 9 a.m., ComEd had restored power to all but about 200 customers.