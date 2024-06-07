Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire damages 3 bungalows on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington, Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire spread broke out and damaged three houses in the Southwest Side's' Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.

The fire broke out in the Chicago bungalow at 5920 S. Mozart St., and spread to the bungalows at 5918 S. Mozart St. to the north, and 5924 S. Mozart St. to the south.

Video posted to Facebook showed smoke pouring from the side windows and front door of 5920 S. Mozart St., and flames along the front roofline.

mozart-st-fire-3.png
Rodolfo Vega

A photo showed the backs of two of the houses left charred and burned out.

mozart-st-fire-2.jpg
Rodolfo Vega

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene extinguishing hot spots for some time after the fire was under control.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 8:38 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.