Fire damages 3 bungalows on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire spread broke out and damaged three houses in the Southwest Side's' Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.

The fire broke out in the Chicago bungalow at 5920 S. Mozart St., and spread to the bungalows at 5918 S. Mozart St. to the north, and 5924 S. Mozart St. to the south.

Video posted to Facebook showed smoke pouring from the side windows and front door of 5920 S. Mozart St., and flames along the front roofline.

Rodolfo Vega

A photo showed the backs of two of the houses left charred and burned out.

Rodolfo Vega

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene extinguishing hot spots for some time after the fire was under control.