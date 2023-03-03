Fire crews return to Portage Park dry cleaners following massive fire

Fire crews return to Portage Park dry cleaners after massive fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews were back out at the scene of a fire overnight almost 24 hours after it first broke out Thursday morning.

The fire happened at White Star Cleaners at Montrose and Long.

Officials didn't provide any updates about the fire.

The massive fire left part of the roof collapsed. It also caused some traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute.

At the time, the business wasn't open. No injuries were reported.

Still no word on what caused the fire.